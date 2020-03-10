Rain to start your Tuesday, then cloudy skies

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On and off rain to start your Tuesday, with some standing water for the morning commute. We stay mild in the mid 50′s with highs in the upper 50′s during the afternoon.
The scattered, light showers will be east of I-71 by noon and the entire viewing area will be dry before the home bound commute. Wednesday afternoon a few light showers/sprinkles return to the Tristate followed by more widespread and heavier rain from Thursday night into Friday morning, ending before noon.
Another system moves in Saturday afternoon with rain and then during evening and overnight falling as a rain/snow mix in spots across the counties north of Cincinnati. That episode ends Sunday morning with temperatures warmer than freezing.
More rain is on the way. Late St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday March 17th it looks like rain and some thunder.
