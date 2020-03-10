UC cancels spring football event, advises on AAC tournament

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The University of Cincinnati announced Tuesday its Bearcats Spring Football and Fish Fry event, originally scheduled for April 10, will be canceled.
The decision follows Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s updated guidance for high-school, collegiate and professional sporting events as health officials seek to contain the spread of coronavirus.
There are no confirmed cases on UC’s campus. Nevertheless, Tuesday afternoon the university announced in-person classes would be suspended until April 13.
Additionally the university says it will limit outdoor events to crowds of 150 spectators or fewer until May 1, leading to to the cancellation of the spring football/fish fry event.
Guidance on how baseball, lacrosse, tennis and track and field events are affected will reportedly be announced at a later date.
Team travel to away events, including the American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, will continue as planned, the university says, "provided it is safe and pertinent to do so.”
The AAC tournament is scheduled to begin Thursday, with UC to face the winner of USF and UCF Friday.
“We are always going to put the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes at the forefront of any decisions and will abide by Governor DeWine’s recommendations regarding indoor athletics events on campus,” Director of Athletics John Cunningham said. “UC Athletics is continuously monitoring COVID-19 in conjunction with our medical staff, University administration, UC’s Public Health Response Team and the American Athletic Conference. UC will continue to conduct home events and advise our teams to travel in a safe and responsible manner.”
