VIDEO: Milford road rage incident caught on camera

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A road rage incident was caught on camera Saturday in Milford.
The video shows a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman yelling at each other. It escalates from there, getting physical as the man is seen falling to the ground.
According to the police report, it happened across from the Milford Police Department at the intersection of Main Street and Wallace Street.
Stephen Gregory recorded the fight on his phone. He says he’d just stepped outside to enjoy the nice weather and play Angry Birds when it happened.
“I would have never thought to see something like that in person,” Gregory told FOX19 NOW. “We saw a gentleman hit the ground, a shoe go in the air. Within 45 seconds, a gentleman had intervened, and the police were here, and then it was over."
According to police, the woman told officers the man in the black car was tailgating her and then passed her on a two lane road. Once they were in the Milford Area around Lewis Street, she attests he got behind her.
The police report shows the woman told police she and the man exchanged words when she got out of the car. She says he tried to swing at her, starting the fight.
However, the report also gives the man’s side of events. It shows the man told officers the woman, who also had another woman in the car, was following him close to where he couldn’t see the headlights of her car.
He says the woman later sped past him and threw a drink at his car. The document also says the man told officers he got out of the car to confront her and started punching the windows of her car. That, he says, is when the woman attacked him.
A different witness told police he didn’t know who threw the first punch.
“It was a lot. It was a lot to take in. Almost unreal,” Gregory said. “It was still kind of exciting, I’m not going to lie.”
Gregory also says he thinks something “got the best of” the adults in the fight. He hopes they take a different approach in the future.
“Just take a deep breath. Like Simon and Garfunkle, slow down, you’re moving too fast," Gregory said. "That’s the way you need to be to be on the road to be safe, give everyone a little bit of space and do the right thing, and if you are feeling hot, back off.”
According to a police report, no one faces charges in the fight because both people declined to prosecute the other.
