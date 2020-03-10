WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine, health officials offer coronavirus update

COLUMBUS, OHIO (FOX19) - Governor Mike DeWine along with the director of the Ohio Department of Health will be giving an update on the coronavirus and the state’s response.
Tuesday’s 2 p.m. news conference comes just a day after the governor announced several positive tests in Ohio.
Gov. DeWine confirmed on Monday that three people in Ohio have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Gov. DeWine says the three individuals, who are all in their 50s, live in Cuyahoga County.
According to our sister station in Cleveland, two of the individuals diagnosed with the infection were recently on a cruise on the Nile River. One of the individuals has been hospitalized.
The third person diagnosed with coronavirus recently visited the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington, D.C.
There are five other people who are under investigation for the coronavirus, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
They have shown signs of respiratory illness and have either traveled to China or come in close contact with someone who has the coronavirus, according to the ODH.
In addition, Gov. DeWine has declared a state of emergency in Ohio which he says is, “to protect the well-being of Ohioans from the dangerous effects of COVID-19."
The state of emergency allows state departments and agencies to better coordinate their response.
The Ohio Department of Health recommends the following to help prevent the coronavirus:
- Stay home when you are sick
- Avoid contact with people who are sick
- Get sleep & eat well-balanced meals
- Wash hands often with water and soap (20 seconds or longer)
- Dry hands with a clean towel or air dry your hands
- Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands or after touching surfaces
- Clean & disinfect “high-touch” surfaces often
- Call before visiting your doctor
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.