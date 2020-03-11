AHA canceling expo, changing plans for downtown Heart Mini

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The American Heart Association announced Wednesday it has canceled the Heart Mini Health and Fitness Expo and turned the Heart Mini-Marathon into a virtual event.
The two-day event was scheduled for the weekend of March 22. It was to include activities including a 4k and 15k run, a half marathon, a 5kl walk, a Kid’s Fun Run, a 1k Steps for Stroke walk and a fitness expo.
The event raises funds to fight heart disease and stroke, which the AHA says are the first and fifth leading killers in the country.
In a tweet, event officials say details of the virtual aspect of the event will be released.
“The safety and health of our participants is our top concern and we feel this is not the right time for a large gathering,” the tweet said.
AHA Communication Director Lori Fovel says the Downtown Cincinnati fundraising event, now in its 43rd year, is a “one-of-a-kind, signature event with a proud tradition of raising awareness and critical, lifesaving funds for the (AHA).”
Lovel adds the organization’s concern is especially with the survivors and at-risk population of people who participate in the race.
According to the AHA’s website, the event is the largest fundraising event in Greater Cincinnati, with 26,000-plus registrants from 50 states.
