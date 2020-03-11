Boone Co. Schools move to instruction at home due to state of emergency in Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Boone County Schools say the district is implementing its emergency preparedness plan following the declaration of a state of emergency by Gov. Andy Beshear due to COVID-19.
The district will move to non-traditional instruction on Monday, March 16 up to Monday, April 10, according to a statement from Superintendent Randy Poe.
During that time, students will receive instruction at home rather than in the classroom.
However, if the state of emergency is lifted before April 20, classes may resume, Poe said.
His statement says students must be at school on Thursday, March 12 to receive instructions from their teachers and principals.
Poe says school cafeterias will provide breakfasts and lunches for take-out for students receiving free and reduced lunches.
Parents and guardians will need to call the school cafeteria to place a request for breakfast or lunch.
Poe says to contact your school’s office to find out whether planned school events, trips, and sporting events have been canceled.
“We are taking these measures after Governor Beshear declared a State of Emergency in Kentucky and in accordance with the guidelines put out by the Northern Kentucky Health Department. Non-Traditional Instruction and event cancellations are being done out of an abundance of caution and to help stem the tide of the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Poe said.
