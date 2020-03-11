Cincinnati City Council to announce who will fill open seat

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We’ll find out Wednesday who will replace Tamaya Dennard on Cincinnati City Council.
Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld said in a tweet he will announce the name this afternoon.
Dennard resigned on March 2 after her arrest on federal charges of bribery, attempted extortion and wire fraud.
She is accused in what federal officials say is a scheme to exchange her votes for money.
Dennard was elected in 2017 and was sworn into office in January 2018.
Sittenfeld, who was designated to select Dennard’s replacement, released the following statement after her resignation:
“This has been a tough stretch for our city, and this is the right thing to allow our city to move forward. I will soon be sharing the process for filling the open seat, so that we have 9 Council Members doing the city’s business.”
