Clouds Wednesday, marginal risk for severe weather Thursday night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Your Wednesday is off to a cloudy and cool start with a slight chance for a sprinkle.
Temperatures are in the 40s. Later, they will warm into the upper 50s.
The clouds will stick around this afternoon and tonight as lows return to the 40s.
We’re in for a chance of showers Thursday, mainly after 3 p.m. It will be warmer than normal with a high near 67.
The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Tri-State in a “marginal risk” for severe weather Thursday night.
Large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
If a strong or severe storm passes through, the primary threat will be damaging winds.
Showers are expected to continue overnight before ending by dawn Friday.
The sun is expected to return Friday with highs in the 50s, but rain is in the forecast again for Saturday, mainly after 4 p.m.
We will dry out on Sunday and stay that way Monday and most of Tuesday.
Temperatures will be around 50 Sunday, push into the low 60s Monday and reach the upper 60s by Tuesday.
Conditions are expected to remain warmer than normal in general over the next two weeks.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.