Fairfield South Elementary closed Wednesday as precautionary measure against coronavirus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fairfield City Schools says Fairfield South Elementary will be closed Wednesday, March 11 because the sibling of a student was tested for coronavirus on Tuesday.
The sibling is a non-school age individual.
The district consulted with the Butler County General Health District and initially determined the closure of the school was unwarranted. However, the district decided to close the district as a precautionary measure anyways so the staff can thoroughly clean and disinfect the building.
Additionally, students at South Elementary will not attend school until “the risk of contagion” is resolved, the district says.
A timeframe was not provided.
The results of the sibling’s test was also not specified.
“At this time, we are not aware of any students or family members of students in any of our schools testing positive for the COVID-19 virus,” the district said in a text notification sent to families. “The district takes these matters very seriously and will continue to collaborate with the Butler County General Health District as these situations develop. The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff will continue to be our top priority.”
For additional information, visit the district’s website.
