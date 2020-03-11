Former Cincinnati City Council member Tamaya Dennard indicted by federal grand jury

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Former Cincinnati City Council member Tamaya Dennard has been indicted by a federal grand jury, according to the Justice Department.
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers announced the return of the indictment in a press release Wednesday afternoon.
Dennard, 40, was indicted for honest service wire fraud, bribery, and attempted extortion, the release says.
Prior to her resignation in early March, Dennard was arrested and charged by criminal complaint on Feb. 25.
Court documents show Dennard engaged in acts and attempted acts of bribery and extortion trying to exchange her votes for money between August and December 2019.
She allegedly requested between $10,000 and $15,000 from an individual to pay for her personal expenses. That individual was later revealed to be longtime riverfront developer Tom Gableman, an attorney who works for the Board of Hamilton County Commissioners.
At the direction of the FBI, DeVillers says, Gableman went forward exchanging money for votes on a matter scheduled to be heard by city council.
Dennard faces up to 50 years in prison.
