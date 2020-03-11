Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Ivy League has canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments and two other conferences announced they will restrict fan access to their postseason games because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. The Ivy Leagues's four-team tournaments were scheduled to be played Friday through Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Ivy League says it will award its automatic NCAA Tournament bids to the regular-season champions, the Princeton women and Yale men. The Mid-American Conference and Big West said they will play their tournaments without fans. The NCAA has not yet announced any changes to its events.