Kroger announces steps to sanitize stores, safeguard employees

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Kroger Co.'s CEO Rodney McMullen says the grocery chain, the nation’s largest, is taking precautionary steps to protect its customers and employees from the spread of coronavirus.
Kroger’s so-called preparedness plan was activated several weeks ago, McMullen says, and store officials continue to monitor the situation on the guidance of federal, state and local agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations.
“We believe that everyone deserves to have access to fresh, affordable food and essentials, especially in times of uncertainty,” McMullen said. “That’s why our teams are working so hard to keep our stores clean, open and stocked.”
The preparedness plan includes frequent in-store cleaning regimens, including:
- Cleaning commonly used areas more often, including cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, conveyor belts and food service counters and cleaning shelves when restocking products;
- Sanitizing restrooms more frequently and restocking with supplies, including soap, paper towels and hand sanitizer;
- Adding extra hand sanitizer at cashier stations, food service counters and all Pharmacy, The Little Clinic and Starbucks locations;
- Wiping down shopping carts, baskets and equipment;
- Partnering with suppliers to replenish high-demand preparedness products;
- Continuing to provide customers with free disinfectant wipes at store entrances to sanitize their shopping carts or baskets;
- Continuing to follow best practices for safe food handling.
The plan also includes the following support for the store’s employees, called associates:
- Encouraging associates to closely monitor their health and wellbeing;
- Providing hand sanitizer and tissues in breakrooms and meeting rooms;
- Asking associates to stay home if they, or someone in their household, are sick;
- Providing financial support from Helping Hands fund – a company-sponsored employee assistance fund – to associates who may be directly affected;
- Suspending business air travel for associates through March 31, 2020 and recommending virtual meetings.
Customers are encouraged to follow the CDC’s hygiene practices.
