Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is calling on nursing homes to severely restrict visitors to combat spread of the new coronavirus. Beshear said Tuesday the restrictions will take effect at state-run facilities. For privately run facilities, he says the state will issue “very strong guidance" to follow. Eight cases of the virus have been diagnosed in Kentucky. Patients range in age from 27 to 69. For most people, coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Elsewhere in Kentucky, Berea College says it will cut short its academic year due to concern over the virus.