Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

DOWN SYNDROME-ABORTION
Down syndrome abortion fight in Ohio takes legal twists
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal court in Cincinnati will hear complex legal arguments for and against Ohio's Down syndrome abortion ban Wednesday. The case is viewed as pivotal in the national debate over the procedure. The government will argue before the full U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati that the sidelined 2017 law doesn't actually ban any abortions. They say it impedes doctors, not pregnant women. A group of mothers whose children have Down syndrome argues the so-called Down Syndrome Non-Discrimination Act actually discriminates against their children, singling out their fetal anomaly over many others in order to politicize the issue.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ELECTION-2020
Sanders, Biden cancel Ohio rallies over coronavirus concerns
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have canceled their primary-night rallies in Cleveland amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus. The Democratic National Committee also announced that the next debate, being held Sunday in Arizona, would not have a live audience, “at the request of both campaigns and out of an abundance of caution.” The moves suggest the coronavirus could upend the Democratic primary at a pivotal time in the race for both candidates. Sanders is trying to regain some momentum in the latest round of voting Tuesday night, while the former vice president is looking to further pad his delegate lead.
ELECTION 2020-THE LATEST
The Latest: Joe Biden wins Democratic primary in Idaho
DETROIT (AP) — Joe Biden has won Idaho's Democratic presidential primary. The state has 20 pledged delegates at stake. Democrats in Idaho are using a primary for the first time. They used a caucus in 2016 to pick Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nominee. Officials have said switching to a Democratic primary this year from a caucus could significantly increase the number of participants and play a role in the outcome. President Donald Trump is expected to have little difficulty winning the state in the November general election. Biden also won primaries Tuesday in Michigan, Missouri and Minnesota.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Biden, Sanders cancel Ohio rallies amid virus concerns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is strongly recommending that spectators be prohibited from attending indoor high school, college and professional sports games as a means of slowing the spread of the coronavirus. DeWine says the same should be true for any large indoor event including concerts. Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden both cancelled rallies planned Tuesday in Cleveland. The governor also said colleges should screen students returning from overseas trips and should consider online classes whenever possible. Ohio Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton says Ohio has three confirmed cases of the virus and 15 people under investigation.
CAVALIERS-BULLS
White scores 20, commits 9 TOs, Bulls beat Cavaliers 108-103
CHICAGO (AP) — Coby White scored 20 points to help offset a career-high nine turnovers in his first NBA start, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-103. Wendell Carter Jr. added 17 points. Lauri Markkanen, Denzel Valentine and Otto Porter Jr. each scored 15. Shaquille Harrison grabbed 10 rebounds. And the Bulls held off the Eastern Conference's last-place team to win for just the third time in 16 games, even though leading scorer Zach LaVine missed his fifth in a row because of a strained left quadriceps. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 26 points, giving him 25 or more in seven of the past eight games.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO ELECTION
Virus precautions could impact Ohio elderly, youth voters
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The new coronavirus could impact voting in Ohio's upcoming primary among both young adults and the elderly. Dozens of polling places inside nursing homes are being relocated and tens of thousands of Ohio State students may heed calls to stay away from campus as in-person classes are cancelled until the end of the month. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose urged Ohioans on Tuesday to take advantage of early voting opportunities available in person and by mail heading into the March 17 primary. He has also ordered curbside dropoffs to be available that day at all election boards.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-US
Coronavirus clusters swell on both sides of the US
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will announce a ban on gatherings and events of more than 250 people in virtually the entire Seattle metro area to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. That's according to a person involved in the planning of the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly. The order expected on Wednesday would not prohibit the operation of workplaces and is not expected to include school closures.
TODDLER DEATH-PARENTS CHARGED
Toddler's parents arrested, charged with murder in his death
YOUNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — The parents of a 2-year-old boy who authorities say was beaten to death have been arrested and charged with murder and endangering children. The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports 27-year-old Derek Carter Jr., of Campbell, and 33-year-year-old Sharday Bing Dixon, of Struthers, were arrested Monday by a U.S. Marshals Service task force in Youngstown. They were indicted Thursday in Mahoning County in the 2018 death of Sebali Bing Dixon. His mother also is charged with permitting child abuse. Authorities say an autopsy showed the toddler was beaten or punched in the abdomen along with evidence of previous abuse.
RETHINKING MARIJUANA-OHIO
Ohio AG rejects petition language for recreational pot issue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio attorney general has rejected petition language for a proposed constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana. Attorney General Dave Yost said Tuesday the petition submitted last week fails to include information that's listed in the proposed amendment. The measure titled “An Amendment to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol” would allow people 21 and over to buy, possess and consume limited amounts of marijuana and to grow up to six plants. Backers want the issue on the November ballot. Recreational marijuana use is currently legal in 11 states. Ohio medical marijuana dispensaries began opening in January 2019.
CHILD VISITATION-FATAL SHOOTING
Cops: Father fatally shoot's infant's mom during child visit
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot the mother of his infant child when she brought the baby to an apartment complex so he could visit with the child. The shooting occurred Monday night at the Pine Tree Apartments in Washington Court House. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Lilliana Null, of Cincinnati, had traveled to the complex with the child and a friend to meet 21-year-old Joseph Brown. The couple had recently separated, and the shooting occurred shortly after Null had arrived at the complex. Brown was charged with aggravated murder. The baby and Null's friend were unharmed.