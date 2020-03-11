WATCH LIVE: Mayor Cranley to give update following emergency declaration

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The city’s efforts to slow the possible spread of the coronavirus will be discussed Wednesday by Mayor John Cranley and City Manager Patrick Duhaney.
The Mayor’s Office says this announcement will come immediately after the Cincinnati City Council Meeting, which starts at 2 p.m.
After consulting with the city manager, Cranley issued a state of emergency.
The declaration states it’s based on “the critical need to allow the City of Cincinnati to take appropriate action to protect against the spread of COVID-19 in Cincinnati and to protect vulnerable populations in Cincinnati the Greater Cincinnati region from contracting COVID-19.”
It also says the city administration has learned the number of positive cases may be “significantly underreported due to the lack of adequate medical testing materials.”
Cranley said he will work closely with Duhaney during the period of the emergency.
“We are going to have to change our behaviors,” he said.
According to information released by the Ohio Department of Health Wednesday, four people in the state have tested positive for the virus.
Twenty-four people are now being tested for the illness.
The number of potential cases and the results of testing are regularly updated every weekday at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
