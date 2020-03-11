Milford family in self-quarantine; father had contact with person being tested for COVID-19

MILFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - A parent of students who attend Pattison Elementary and Milford High School, who works in the medical field, came into contact with a patient who is being tested for COVID-19, according to a post from Milford Schools on Facebook.
As a result, the two students were not in school Wednesday and the family has self-quarantined, according to the school.
The district says contact with the patient, who has not been confirmed to have the coronavirus, happened while the parent was at work and the children weren’t in contact with the parent until after school late Tuesday night.
“Based on this timeline, the self-quarantine occurred prior to any exposure outside of the home. We have confirmed there has not been any exposure with our students and staff based on this occurrence. Therefore, we will not close Pattison Elementary nor the High School,” the Facebook post read.
The post goes on to say that the district will be prepared if the virus spreads into the community.
“Milford Schools is taking the situation seriously, while keeping perspective on the overall pandemic and spread of the virus,” the district said.
