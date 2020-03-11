Navidea: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) _ Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its fourth quarter.
The Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.
The biopharmaceutical posted revenue of $119,300 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $119,000.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $10.9 million, or 76 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $658,000.
In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit 96 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.78.
