Update: NB I-471 partially reopens from crash on Big Mac Bridge
This crash on northbound Interstate 471 on the Big Mac Bridge closed the highway at the height of the morning rush Wednesday. (Source: Cincy Fire & EMS Twitter)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | March 11, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT - Updated March 11 at 8:35 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Northbound Interstate 471 has partially reopened after a crash closed it on the Big Mac Bridge at the height of the morning commute Wednesday.

Travel delays from Fort Thomas to the Ohio River remain lengthy at more than 99 minutes, according to state transportation officials.

Detour around the backup by taking westbound I-275 to northbound I-71/75.

