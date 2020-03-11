Update: NB I-471 partially reopens from crash on Big Mac Bridge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Northbound Interstate 471 has partially reopened after a crash closed it on the Big Mac Bridge at the height of the morning commute Wednesday.
Travel delays from Fort Thomas to the Ohio River remain lengthy at more than 99 minutes, according to state transportation officials.
Detour around the backup by taking westbound I-275 to northbound I-71/75.
