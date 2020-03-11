New NKY bike repair stations aim to promote cycling in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you need a bike tune-up or you’ve got a flat tire that needs fixing, there’s a new place to go in Northern Kentucky — the Kenton County Library.
“The library is such a pillar of the community as a destination and a resource,” Tri-State Trails Director Wade Johnston said. “And now you can come to the library and fix your bike!”
Johnston was excited to cut the ribbon Tuesday evening on the new bike repair station.
“Many times cyclists come to a destination and are looking for a place to park and have to chain up to a tree or a sign post,” Johnston said. “And in many cases it’s not really a secure place to lock up.”
Devou Good Foundation helped fund this project along with installing more than 1,000 bike racks in the Greater Cincinnati area. That includes 500 bike racks in Covington, 100 in Newport and 1,000 in Cicninnati.
“The installation of the bike repair stations and bike racks plays into this larger goal that we’re working on to make Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky more bike friendly," Johnston explained.
The bike racks and repair stations will hopefully encourage more people to ride around the Tri-State.
“Our region is really beautiful to explore by a bike, and I would encourage you to do it, because you get a chance to experience the world in a different way."
You will also find a bike repair station in Newport just before going across the Purple People Bridge. There are plans to expand these bike repair stations into Cincinnati.
“We hope that by having more facilities, that people feel safe riding, and people will make the choice to bike rather than drive for every trip,” Johnston said. “So we can get cars off the road and encourage people to live a healthy lifestyle.”
These stations can be used for repairs or a simple tune up.
Johnston says if you can’t fix your bike at one of these free stations, stop in your local bike shop for some professional help.
