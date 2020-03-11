4 new coronavirus cases confirmed in IN, total now 10

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) says there are four additional presumptive positive cases of coronavirus.
The patients reside in Howard and Johnson counties and are all adults. This brings to 10 the number of Hoosiers who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The dashboard can be found at https://on.in.gov/COVID19 and will be updated daily at 10 a.m.
Additional updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak will be provided later Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.