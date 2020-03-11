NKU celebrates third trip to the “big dance” in four years

The celebration was different when NKU made the tournament for the first time in their first year of Division I eligibility in the 2016-17 season. Facing Kentucky in the first round, before ultimately losing, felt like a right of passage. Last season’s run to the tournament proved it wasn’t just a fluke after a year off, but it resulted in another first-round exit against Texas Tech. This time, the mood has shifted. It’s no longer about just getting there, it’s about an experienced team winning that first game.