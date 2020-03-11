Ohio bill would require paid sick days during public health emergencies

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) introduced new, emergency paid sick days legislation building off the Healthy Families Act (HFA).
The legislation would provide sick days to Ohio workers in light of the coronavirus, and in preparation for future public health emergencies.
The Paid Sick Days for Public Health Emergencies and Personal Family Care Act, requires all employers to allow workers to accrue seven days of paid sick days and to provide an additional 14 days available immediately in the event of any public health emergency, including the current coronavirus.
“Our office has been getting calls from workers asking us, what do I do if I come down with something, and I have to choose between going to work while I’m sick, or losing a paycheck or losing my job? It’s unacceptable that millions of people are faced with that impossible choice. It’s a Dignity of Work issue, and it’s a public safety issue,” Brown said in a news release.
On Monday, Gov. DeWine confirmed the first cases of Coronavirus in Ohio.
There are currently three confirmed cases in the state and 15 others being investigated.
The number of potential cases and the results of testing are regularly updated every weekday at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
