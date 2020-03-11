Ohio call center now open to help with coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Department of Health has opened a call center to answer questions regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The call center is staffed with licensed nurses and infectious disease experts who are available seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The phone number for the call center is 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
There are currently three confirmed cases in the state and 15 others being investigated.
The number of potential cases and the results of testing are regularly updated every weekday at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
