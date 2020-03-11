Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana to receive more than $33M from CDC for COVID-19 response

WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX19) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded more than $15,620,977 to Ohio to support the state’s COVID-19 response.
Kentucky will receive nearly $7,464,394 million and Indiana $10,374,951 million to help contain and mitigate the spread of coronavirus, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The funds are part of the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act signed by President Donald Trump on March 6.
“CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said.
The CDC contacted state health officers on Wednesday to move forward with awarding over $560 million to states, localities, territories, and tribes.
