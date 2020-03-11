Ohio man slaughters goat, strips naked, steals truck in 'random’ violent episode, deputies say

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Carlisle man has been charged after an incident in which he confessed to torturing a goat to death and doing donuts in a stolen truck.
Robert Russell Henderson III reportedly told deputies he did it because “God told him to."
The incident took place on Nov. 24, 2019, according to a report from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
The pet goat lived at Lesa Irving’s house and belonged to her son, who she says is currently serving in the U.S. Army.
“At some point (he) took the goat out and had a belt around its neck and tortured the goat,” Irving told FOX19 NOW, adding she was away at a funeral at the time.
The goat was later found strangled in Irving’s fire pit.
After finishing with the goat, Henderson reportedly went next door, where he stole a truck from inside a garage belonging to Irving’s neighbor.
The neighbors told deputies they found Henderson naked in the truck with the radio playing at full volume. They tried to remove him from it, they say, but he nearly ran one of them over while doing circles in the Irving’s yard, creating tire marks that can still be seen months later.
The neighbors called 911 several times. Eventually deputies responded to find Henderson lying across the center console of the truck in Irving’s yard, according to the sheriff’s office report.
As deputies put him in handcuffs and led him to their cruiser, he reportedly told them God had instructed him to commit the crimes.
Deputies say they found the tool Henderson used to kill the goat inside the truck.
They reportedly asked him if he was on drugs, to which he replied he may have taken mushrooms but “wasn’t sure.”
He laughed as deputies booked him, the report claims, saying he had given them a “good story” and they needed to “call someone right now to tell them.”
Irving took the news hard.
“My husband, when he was on the phone, was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I knew something was really serious, and I just balled when he told me,” she said. “I just feel violated and I just felt so sad for the senseless goat. It was our pet. His name was boots.”
Henderson was indicted Monday, charged with trespass into a habitation, robbery, grand theft of a motor vehicle, felonious assault, assault, criminal damaging or endangering, cruelty to animals and injury to animals.
Irving says she was told Henderson claims it was totally random.
She also says the charges come as a relief to her and her family.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.