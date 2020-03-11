OHSAA voiding tickets for indoor sporting events

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday it will be voiding all previously purchased tickets for the upcoming state tournaments of wrestling, ice hockey and boys and girls basketball.
A select number of new tickets will be sold with specific instructions, the OHSAA says.
The announcement follows guidance issued Tuesday morning by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine that all indoor sporting events in the state should limit spectators to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
The ticket reissue policy for each individual sport can be reviewed in full on OHSAA’s website.
In general, student athletes will be allowed we designate four family members who will be permitted to purchase new tickets. Coaches, and in some cases administrators, will be able to designate two such family members for tickets.
“We are following the Governor’s instructions and are doing this for the safety of Ohioans,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said. “This is a very difficult time and we need our schools and fans to know that we have been told we must do this."
Tickets purchased online via credit card will be refunded by Ticketmaster to the same card, OHSAA explains. Tickets purchased by check will be refunded within five weeks.
Tickets purchased in cash at the OSU ticket office can be returned for a refund on-site.
OHSAA says all events surrounding state and regional tournaments this week and next week are canceled, including special presentations, halftime entertainment, meetings, merchandise sales and display booths.
