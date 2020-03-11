Police identify man, woman found dead inside Kenton County home

KENTON CO., Ky. (FOX19) - Kenton County police have released the identities of a man and woman found dead inside a home on Monday.
Officers responded to the 14000 block of Dixon Road in Morgan View for a well-being check and discovered the bodies.
Police say Daniel Back, 34, of Morgan View, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The other victim has been identified as Melissa Back, 36, also of Morgan View, according to police.
The Kenton County Police Department says Melissa’s cause of death is still not determined, but the investigation is continuing.
