Police: Man abandons small child, jumps on moving train to avoid traffic stop

SEDAMSVILLE (FOX19) - A motorist abandoned a small child and jumped over a wall and onto a moving train to escape a traffic stop on River Road Wednesday morning, Cincinnati police said.
The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s who remains at large, they said.
It all began about 9 a.m. when an officer pulled the motorist over in the 2700 block of River Road.
"The driver fled from the vehicle, over a retaining wall and was observed by our officer jumping onto a moving train. Upon inspecting the driver’s vehicle a small child (approximately 5 y.o.a.) was located in the (back)," police said in an update.
More police were called to the scene.
They also are following up with child caseworkers at Hamilton County Department of Job & Family Services.
Police said they are working to identify the driver and charges are pending.
CSX Railroad police also were also notified.
