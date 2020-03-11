Police release photo in attempt to locate suspects in shooting of 12-year-old girl

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department has released a photo of a car in an attempt to track down the suspects they say were involved in the shooting of a 12-year-old girl in Price Hill on March 3.
The girl was inside an apartment in the 900 block of Hawthorne Drive when police say two or three suspects fired at least 30 shots into the building.
The girl’s mother says one bullet hit the 12-year-old at her side/flank area and caused injuries to her small intestines, spleen, colon, stomach and left kidney, and came out slightly below here heart cavity.
Police say the people who were in this white Dodge Caliber four-door hatchback fired shots into the building on Hawthorne Avenue.
If you have any information about the car or the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at (513) 352-3040 or Cincinnati Police District Three at (513) 263-8300.
