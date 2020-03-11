Purdue meets Ohio State in Big Ten tourney

TEAM LEADERSHIP: This game represents an Indiana homecoming for Boilermakers sophomore Eric Hunter Jr., who's put up 10.6 points this season. Trevion Williams has also led the way for the visitors by averaging 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. On the other bench, Kaleb Wesson has averaged 14 points and 9.3 rebounds while CJ Walker has put up 8.7 points.WATCH OUT FOR WESSON: K. Wesson has connected on 42.5 percent of the 106 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 11 over the last three games. He's also made 73.1 percent of his foul shots this season.