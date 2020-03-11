Rehab-retirement facility in NKY limiting visitors due to coronavirus

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A retirement center in Alexandria, Ky. is making some important changes to its visitors policy as a precaution against the coronavirus.
The changes mean many people are unable to see their loved ones — at least for the time being.
The Seasons, a retirement and rehab facility, is located on East Alexandria Pike in Campbell County. The facility is limiting visitation only to those loved ones receiving end-of-life care — and even those visitors will be let in only if they do not show any active signs of coronavirus.
The new policy comes after Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear advised Tuesday visits to senior homes and assisted-living facilities should be limited.
Pam Case was at The Seasons Tuesday, the first day the policy was enforced.
“You know, it was kind of a panic scene there in the lobby,” Case said. “One girl had just left her mom in there, and they told her to leave."
The girl was in tears, Case recalls.
For her part, Case was going to visit her aunt when the employee at the front desk held up a letter explaining the facility was on “lock down” and that she was not allowed in.
“Yes, it makes me sad, you know, that she’s confused, and the other patients are,” Case said. “But at the same time, I understand it, since it’s attacking elderly. It’s a precaution they’re taking to protect them even though it’s hard not to see them.”
Case says she was able to drop off something at the front desk for her aunt.
There are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Cincinnati as of this writing. Still, as to the prospect of the virus spreading into the region, Case says she’s wary on her aunt’s behalf.
“It’s in Harrison County,” she said, speaking to Kentucky’s confirmed case south of Greater Cincinnati. “I laid in bed last night thinking, ‘Well, that’s only two counties away.’ She’s in for rehab. You never know, the way it’s spreading, you never know who could take it in. It’s scary, just scary.”
