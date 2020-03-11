Sheriff’s Jones, Neil cancel inmate visits at county jails

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Inmate visitation will be canceled beginning March 12 at the Hamilton County Justice Center, the county’s Reading Road Facility and its Woodburn Facility, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Jium Neil.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones also says he is cancelling all inmate visitation “until further notice.”
Jones notes that while the jail uses a video visitation system, visitation fills the jail’s lobby with large groups of family members. He adds inmates will be given additional free calling privileges until visitation is reinstated.
The moves, according to both Jones and Neil, come I response to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s directives, announced Tuesday, to prevent the spread of coronavirus, both within the inmate population and in the general public.
Jones also says he is increasing staffing in the county’s emergency communications center in response to increased calls for service in Oxford after Miami University canceled in-person classes, resulting in uptown Oxford being busy overnight.
“We have to adjust for that,” Jones said.
ECC staff reportedly met with Oxford police and developed a plan to handle the anticipated increase in calls.
Jones also announced he is activating the back-up center with staffing to provide 24-hour monitoring of the "COVID-19 situation. The center, Jones says, will be prepared to assist other dispatch centers in the county should they face staffing issues related to sick employees.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.