Staying mainly dry, rain late Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We are mainly dry for your Wednesday, as we await our next front late Thursday night.
While a sprinkle is possible Wednesday most of us will not see anything in the sky but clouds, with temperatures in the mid 50′s.
Then a quick warm up into the mid 60′s on Thursday, before rain arrives late Thursday evening and ends by dawn Friday. Friday will clear out a bit but by Saturday afternoon rain returns. Cooler in the mid 40′s on Saturday.
Sunday, Monday and most of Tuesday will be dry. Rain is in the forecast again Tuesday evening.
Generally over the next 14 days temps will be warmer than normal. There will be a few cool mornings and afternoons but warmer than normal is what the weather will be most of the time
