Suspect under arrest in robbery of disabled Mt. Healthy man

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) - A suspect accused of robbing a disabled man is under arrest.
Darius Cline, 36, of Cheviot is held on a robbery charge at the Hamilton County jail.
He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
A woman lured the victim into the laundry room of an apartment complex in the 7600 block of Clovernook Avenue on March 4 and Cline grabbed Turner by the collar of his coat, Mt. Healthy police wrote in an affidavit.
The victim “who is deaf, was forced to stand still while in fear for his safety. Mr. Cline then went through his pants and coat pocket, taking his phone, tablet and wallet before fleeing on foot,” the sworn statement reads.
One of the victim’s relatives has told FOX19 NOW he also is blind.
A second suspect in the offense, identified in court records as Destiny Watson, 25, of Mt. Healthy, remains at large.
She is charged with complicity.
Watson “did entice victim into an empty laundry room of an apartment complex with the promise of sexual activity,” police wrote in an affidavit.
