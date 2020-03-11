Target to limit purchases, clean stores every 30 minutes due to coronavirus concerns

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a message to shoppers amid coronavirus concerns, the health and safety of customers is their number one priority.
Target said they’re adding hours to each store’s payroll to make cleaning routines more rigorous.
In the message, Cornell said more time will be spent cleaning the stores, including surfaces like checklanes and touchscreens, every 30 minutes.
The retailer is taking guidance from the CDC, which recommends regular cleaning as one of the most preventive measures.
Target said they have also temporarily stopped food sampling.
As the demand for cleaning products, medicine and other supplies remains high, Target said they are limiting the number of key items per purchase, which will allow more customers to get what they need.
“At the center of our company’s purpose is a commitment to help all families, and it’s something we take to heart in good times and bad. This is why we’ll be working hard to keep our stores open so we can be there to support you and your families,” Cornell said in the message.
The company said they are encouraging sick team members to stay home and have set up a 24/7 forum to share information and take questions.
