4th patient in Ohio tests positive for COVID-19 in first case of ‘community spread’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man in his mid-50s from Stark County tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus and is now hospitalized, according to Gov. Mike DeWine
The man hasn’t traveled outside of the U.S., so Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton says this is the state’s first case due to community spread.
“Community spread is a game-changer. You’re going to see us taking more aggressive actions now,” the governor said.
Stark County officials are now working on the number of contacts he had before becoming ill.
Gov. DeWine says there have been 21 people in the state who have tested negative for the coronavirus.
The number of potential COVID-19 cases and the results of testing are regularly updated every weekday at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
