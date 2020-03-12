AAC, Big Ten, MAC, SEC announce cancelation of men’s conference basketball tournaments

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Concern over the spread of coronavirus has prompted the American Athletic Conference (AAC), Big Ten Conference, Mid-American Conference (MAC) and South Eastern Conference (SEC) to cancel their men’s basketball tournaments.
The AAC, whose conference tournament was set to start play Thursday in Texas, says their decision comes “in light of recent developments regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus."
The Big Ten released a statement around 12 p.m. Thursday to announce the immediate stoppage and cancelation of its men’s basketball tournament.
The MAC is canceling their men’s basketball and their women’s basketball tournaments.
Due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus, the SEC said in their statement they are canceling the rest of their men’s basketball tournament in Nashville.
On Wednesday, the NCAA decided March Madness tournament games would go on, but only essential personnel and family members would be allowed to attend the game.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.