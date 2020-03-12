Archdiocese: Catholics in Cincinnati may skip Sunday mass through March 29

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Catholics in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati are “dispensed from their Sunday Mass obligation through the weekend of March 28-29,” according to a statement from the archdiocese.
The archdiocese says it is following guidance from local, state and federal health authorities to establish health and safety precautions in the wake of COVID-19.
Catholics who aren’t able to attend Sunday Mass may watch online at www.catholiccincinnati.org which will be livestreaming Mass from the Cathedral of St. Peter in Chains Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. as well as 6 p.m.
The archdiocese says Masses may be celebrated with the following restrictions:
- No holding hands during the Our Father
- Suspension of exchange of a sign of peace
- No reception of Holy Communion from the chalice
- No reception of Holy Communion on the tongue
The diocese also says Holy water fonts in the church should be drained and unconsecrated bread and wine for Mass should be kept out of public area.
In addition, people who are sick, experiencing symptoms of illness, or are at risk are strongly encouraged by the archdiocese to not attend Mass and remain at home.
