Beshear urges Kentucky schools to close for 2 weeks amid pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called on schools across the state to stop in-person classes for two weeks beginning Monday.
Fears over the spread of coronavirus have gripped the world, decimating markets, prompting suspensions of pro sports leagues and cancellations of NCAA basketball tournaments, and postponements of many local events around Louisville.
Beshear also said two new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed today, bringing Kentucky’s total to 10. One patient is in Louisville, the other in Fayette County.
A total of two people are being treated in Louisville. The first was diagnosed last week; he left the hospital this week and is being treated at home.
“Let me say once again: we’re going to get through this,” he said.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio is expected to speak Thursday at 6 p.m.
This story will be updated.
