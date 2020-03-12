Cincinnati Public Schools making plans for possible remote learning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A spokesperson for Cincinnati Public Schools says the district is actively making plans for possible remote learning, but they do not have any concrete information to release at this time.
Frances Russ says a major concern is students who rely on free or reduced food at their school.
CPS is “trying to navigate uncharted waters," Russ said.
Boone County Schools announced that they will move to instruction at home starting on Monday, March 16 following the declaration of a state of emergency by Gov. Andy Beshear due to COVID-19, Superintendent Dr. Randy Poe said.
Lakota schools will be closed on Friday, March 13 to, “practice remote learning in response to a potential long-term closure” due to the coronavirus Superintendent Matthew Miller announced on Monday.
Superintendent Dr. Robert Stafford announced that Owen County Schools are closed Thursday after a school employee’s “possible exposure to COVID-19”.
A Milford family self-quarantined after the father, who works in the medical field, came into contact with a patient who is being tested for COVID-19, according to a post from the school district on Facebook. Two students were not in school Wednesday. The district said they confirmed there was no exposure to students or staff, “Therefore, we will not close Pattison Elementary nor the High School”.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.