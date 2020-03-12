Cincinnati State moving in-person classes to ‘alternative format’ due to COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - School officials at Cincinnati State said they are moving their in-person classes to an “alternative format” starting Saturday to help minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
The move will continue until March 29.
The college said some in-person lab activities will continue and instructors will provide students with details.
Students involved in experiential education, such as co-op, clinical, and practicum, will continue those activities, subject to partner protocols.
Campuses will remain open during this period, however, the fitness center will be closed.
“Cincinnati State will continue to maintain our high level of cleanliness and disease prevention activities, following the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and the Ohio Department of Health,” they said in a news release.
All student activities and events scheduled between March 14 and March 29 will be postponed, the college announced.
During the situation, the college will provide additional information as needed on the website, at http://www.cincinnatistate.edu/COVID-19
