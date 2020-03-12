Cleveland Clinic’s new coronavirus testing capabilities will deliver results within hours

The hospital system is also mulling over a testing drive-thru

March 11, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Clinic spokesperson told 19 News the hospital system will soon have new, in-house coronavirus testing capabilities.

The clinic’s new onsite testing will deliver results within eight hours, instead of the two to seven days it currently takes for off-campus labs to process the tests.

Cleveland Clinic is also in the planning process of different ways to test patients, and a drive-thru is one of them.

