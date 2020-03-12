IN confirms 2 new cases of coronavirus, total now 12

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) there are two additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.
The patients reside in St. Joseph and Marion counties and are adults.
The results include tests performed both at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and through a private laboratory and bring to 12 the number of Hoosiers who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The dashboard can be found at https://on.in.gov/COVID19 and will be updated daily at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.