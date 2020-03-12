Coronavirus impacting package shipping times

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The outbreak of the coronavirus is impacting how quickly online shopping orders are delivered.
Amazon and Walmart have announced they will not be able to deliver some packages on time.
Meanwhile, many shoppers have turned to the internet to order supplies in response to the spread of the virus. So many, in fact, that same-day and next-day delivery services can’t keep up.
According to Barlaycard, more than a quarter of shoppers are avoiding busy places right now. This means companies like Poloton, Zoom video-conferencing and Netflix has benefitted. But home delivery companies can’t keep up.
An Amazon spokeperson says they are working hard to increase delivery availability.
