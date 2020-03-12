Fellow inmate sentenced for OD death of man who hit, killed 2-year-old with vehicle

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An inmate indicted for the overdose death of the man accused of hitting and killing a 2-year-old in Dec. 2019 was sentenced to three years in prison.
Kareem Kelley pleaded guilty to corrupting another with drugs.
Deters and Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil say Kelley supplied Satwinder Singh, 31, with the drugs he took to end his life behind bars in the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Singh’s truck ran off the right side of Hopple Street, hit the curb Dec. 30, 2019, went up onto the sidewalk and struck Dameon Turner Jr., 2, and his father, Dameon Turner Sr.
Singh was found unresponsive in his cell March 28.
A preliminary investigation revealed Singh possibly overdosed on an unknown substance while in custody.
