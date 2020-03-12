2020 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade postponed, possibly canceled, parade officials say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The 101st Findlay Market opening day parade has been postponed, according to parade official Kelly Lawson.
Lawson says the parade is postponed and possibly canceled due to the coronavirus.
The parade was originally scheduled to occur Thursday, March 26, 2020 at noon.
The Cincinnati Reds are set to take on the St. Louis Cardinals that afternoon at 4:10 p.m.
The parade is a long-standing Cincinnati tradition. As Major League Baseball’s first professional baseball team, the Reds are the only professional team to open at home every year.
In 2019, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department, there were an estimated 100,000 people along the parade route. There were also an estimated 60,000 people at the “block party” outside Great American Ball Park.
