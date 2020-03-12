First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm risk after 5pm

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This afternoon and evening is a First Alert Weather Day. We will rise to 66 degrees this afternoon with a cloud and sun mix, then all eyes on the evening hours. Look for stronger storms out ahead of a cold front after 5pm through midnight. Thunderstorms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds possible. A slight risk from the city south and west, and marginal risk north has been issued by the STORM PREDICTION CENTER.
The greatest threat will exist from the City of Cincinnati southward across Northern Kentucky into rural southern Ohio. Remember all thunderstorms have dangerous lightning and the potential for torrential rainfall.
Overnight into Friday morning the rain will push well east of the area and Friday will be a nice day with some sunshine, and temperatures in the low 50′s.
Saturday another system will bring rain, some of it heavy. Rain chances will increase Saturday afternoon and evening, while temperatures stay in the low 40′s. A few locations closer to Dayton could see a few wet flakes of snow mixed in with the rain. Sunday looks to be partly cloudy and nice.
