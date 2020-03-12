First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm risk after 5pm

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This afternoon and evening is a First Alert Weather Day. We will rise to 66 degrees this afternoon with a cloud and sun mix, then all eyes on the evening hours. Look for stronger storms out ahead of a cold front after 5pm through midnight. Thunderstorms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds possible. A slight risk from the city south and west, and marginal risk north has been issued by the STORM PREDICTION CENTER.