FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Thursday evening into overnight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - While storms are on the way, the first part of your Thursday will be dry and warm in the mid 60′s.
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Look for stronger storms out ahead of a cold front after 5pm through midnight. Thunderstorms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds possible. A slight risk from the city south and west, and marginal risk north has been issued by the STORM PREDICTION CENTER.
The greatest threat will exist from the City of Cincinnati southward across Northern Kentucky into rural southern Ohio. Remember all thunderstorms have dangerous lightning and the potential for torrential rainfall.
Overnight into Friday morning the rain will push well east of the area and Friday will be a nice day with some sunshine, and temperatures in the low 50′s.
Saturday another system will bring rain, some of it heavy. A few locations closer to Dayton could see a few wet flakes of snow mixed in with the rain. Sunday looks to be partly cloudy and nice.
