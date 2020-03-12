Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg left the school's 89-64 loss to Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament because of a cold. Hoiberg was in visible discomfort on the Cornhuskers' bench. Doc Sadler took over after Hoiberg left the floor near the end of the loss. Nebraska did not make any players or coaches available to the media after the game. Trayce Jackson-Davis had a double double of 11 points and career-high 17 rebounds. Armaan Franklin led the Hoosiers with 13 points.
UNDATED (AP) — NCAA Division I basketball tournaments are on for now, but the games won't be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. NCAA President Mark Emmert says the men's and women's tournaments will be conducted with only essential staff and limited family in attendance. All the major conferences followed the NCAA's lead at their tournaments, but hours after the NCAA's announcement the NBA suspended its season. NCAA is looking to move the men's Final Four out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to a smaller venue, but the NBA's decision could lead the NCAA to consider more drastic measures.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — T.J. Gibbs scored 16 points and Dane Goodwin added 15 points, and Notre Dame defeated Boston College 80-58 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. The Irish won their 20th game in an unconventional manner as five different players scored in double digits, but not Associated Press first-team All-ACC selection John Mooney. Tenth-seeded Boston College was led by 20 points and 13 rebounds from Steffon Mitchell.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota put together a dominant second half, pulling away from Northwestern 74-57 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. It will likely be the final time the Golden Gophers will play in front of a substantial crowd after conference officials announced most fans would not be allowed inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse the rest of this week. The Gophers were led by Daniel Oturu with 24 points and Marcus Carr with 14. Northwestern got 15 points from Pete Nance but never recovered from Minnesota's 25-7 spurt that gave the Gophers a 61-43 lead midway through the second half.