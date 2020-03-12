Indiana to limit gatherings of 250+, schools get 20-day waiver

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced a series of steps Thursday aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Holcomb says the state is limiting non-essential gatherings to no more than 250 people.
Regarding schools, Holcomb says they will be provided a 20-day waiver of the required 180 instructional days for use as needed for the rest of the academic year.
“This is a time when we must do all we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19, protect our most vulnerable populations and reduce their potential to acquire or spread this virus. While some actions are drastic, now, not later, is the time to act,” Holcomb said.
He says child care and adult day care facilities should institute social distancing and minimize large gatherings.
Gov. Holcomb says nursing facilities hospitals should restrict and screen visitors. Any visitor must stay in a patient’s room.
The governor is encouraging people over the age of 60, or those with an underlying health issue, to limit their time out in the public.
Visitation at all Indiana Department of Correction facilities has been halted as a precaution for the health and safety of IDOC staff and offenders, Gov. Holcomb said.
The Indiana State Health Department of Health call center is now being staffed 24/7 to provide guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention to healthcare providers and the public. You can call (317) 233-7125 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.
Calls after 8 p.m. ET should go to 317-233-1325 and will be answered by an on-call epidemiologist.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.